Armed police detained a man in the grounds of the British parliament on Tuesday, at almost exactly the same spot where a terror attack occurred last year, an AFP photographer saw.

London’s Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a man had been arrested and was in custody and said police had fired a Taser when he refused to stop.

“At around 11:55 hrs (1155 GMT), a man tried to gain entry to the grounds of the Palace of Westminster via Carriage Gates and ran towards officers posted there,” police said in a statement.

“The arrested man will have a mental health assessment,” it added.

The BBC cited police saying the man was suspected of trespassing and that the incident was not considered terror-related.

In March last year, Khalid Masood, a British Muslim convert, rammed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.

The attack, which left five people dead and around 50 injured, ended only when police shot the 52-year-old Masood dead.

