The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday stressed that the Israeli allegations about Hezbollah tunnels on Lebanon-Palestine border are baseless, adding that the Zionist delegation at the tripartite meeting in Naqoura did not submit evidence and coordinates of the claimed tunnels.

During the regular meeting with the members of the parliament, Speaker Berri called on a speedy cabinet formation, urging intensifying the judicial procedures against all who are involved in cases corruption.

Source: Al-Manar English Website