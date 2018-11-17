Holding a handgun which belonged to Israeli soldier who was among occupation Special Forces carried out Khan Youness Operation last week, Hamas’s leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar warned the Zionist entity the next rocket barrage from the territory would target Tel Aviv.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the seven Hamas members who were martyred during the Israeli attack last Sunday, Sinwar warned the Zionist occupation “not to test us again,” vowing that the next rocket barrage from the territory surprise ‘Israel’.

He also warned that the next time Israeli soldiers enter the Strip, they will only return through a prisoner exchange for thousands of prisoners.

As he pulled out a handgun with a silencer which belonged to one of the Israeli special forces troops, Sinwar mocked the occupation entity over decision to allow fuel and Qatari funds into Gaza before the latest flare-up.

Tel Aviv assumed that the decision – which was part of Egyptian-mediated efforts to achieve a long-term truce – would prevent his group from launching a large-scale attack against the Zionist regime, Sinwar pointed out.

“What did the Israeli leadership think when it allowed in fuel and Qatari funds? … That we would sell out our blood for diesel and dollars? They’ve been disappointed, and their goals have failed,” he said.

Hamas leader said he had spoken to the leader of Hamas’s military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif.

“Deif asked me to say that Tel Aviv and Gush Dan [the greater Tel Aviv area] are next. The first barrage to hit Tel Aviv will surprise Israel.”

Source: Agencies