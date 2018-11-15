The US-led Coalition has resumed airstrikes east of the Euphrates River in Syria, and are using white phosphorous munitions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

“The Americans have resumed intensive airstrikes against terrorist-controlled settlements along the eastern bank of Euphrates, including, according to local residents, the use of white phosphorus munitions,” Zakharova said, speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

Earlier, a Coalition officials told Sputnik that repeated Syrian media reports on the use of cluster munitions in eastern Syria were “false,” and that the coalition’s operations “conform to the Laws of Armed Conflict.” On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) accused the Coalition of using cluster munitions in strikes on the towns of al-Sha’afa and Hajin, leading to civilian casualties. Last week, SANA reported that the coalition had used white phorphorus in Hajin.

Source: Sputnik