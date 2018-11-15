Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed sorrow over deaths of people in wildfires in the US state of California

In a statement released on Thursday, Qassemi offered sympathy to the American people and families of the victims, Tasnim news agency reported.

The toll in the deadliest wildfires in recent California history climbed to 59 on Wednesday as authorities released a list of 130 people still missing.

Most of those unaccounted for are from the Butte County town of Paradise, in northern California, which was virtually erased from the map by the so-called “Camp Fire” blaze that erupted last week.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told journalists Wednesday evening that 461 search and rescue personnel and 22 cadaver dogs were involved in the effort to locate those missing and DNA testing was being expedited to identify the victims.

“Beginning Thursday, anyone who believes a family member perished can provide a DNA sample” to the sheriff’s office, Honea said.

Source: Iranian media