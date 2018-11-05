The Yemeni army and popular committees managed to kill, injure or arrest scores of the Saudi-led mercenaries after carrying out a special operation against their sites in the central province of Al-Baydaa, according to a military spokesman.

General Yehya Saree’a added that the Yemeni army and popular committees destroyed and seized a large number of vehicles for the mercenaries during the operation which claimed major commanders among the Saudi-led forces.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website