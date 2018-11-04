Iran’s Guardian Council has rejected the bill on joining Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) convention.

CFT bill is against the religious law, the Constitution and is ambiguous, the Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie said in a Twitter message on Sunday.

The CFT bill is one of the four FATF bills which include reforms in the money-laundering rules, change in the funding terrorism law and the joining of the country to the Palermo Convention.

On October 7, the Iranian lawmakers voted 143 in favor of the CFT bill, approved it and then sent it to the Guardian Council.

Guardian Council is an important body in Iran and one of its key duties is to ensure the compatibility of the legislation passed by the Iranian parliament with the criteria of Islam and the Constitution.

Source: Iranian media