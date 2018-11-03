Yemeni army soldiers, backed by Houthi Ansarullah fighters, have launched a drone attack on a Saudi airbase in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s stepped-up bombing campaign on the impoverished nation.

Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that a Yemeni Qasif-1 (Striker-1) combat drone had accurately hit King Khalid airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region.

The drone strike came one day after the Saudi-led coalition attacked the al-Dulaimi airbase in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and its surrounding areas.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told Saudi state al-Ekhbaria TV on Friday that the airbase targeted had been used by the Houthis to “launch drone and ballistic missile attacks.”

Al-Masirah said more than 30 Saudi air raids had targeted the al-Dulaimi base and its adjacent areas.

Source: Press TV