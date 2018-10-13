At least 17 Yemenis have been killed and 20 of others injured in a Saudi airstrike in Hodeidah that has become a flashpoint of a war being waged by Riyadh and its allies against the Arab world’s poorest nation.

The fatalities occurred when Saudi planes targeted two buses that were carrying civilians fleeing Hodeidah on Saturday, according to a report by Yemen’s al-Masira television network.

The attack also injured an unspecified number of others, with the number of fatalities most likely to rise, al-Masira reported.

No further details about the incident have come out as of yet.

In August, a Saudi air raid hit a school bus as it drove through a market in the town of Dhahyan in Saada Province in northwestern Yemen, killing a total of 51 people, among them 40 children, and injuring 79 others, mostly children.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Press TV