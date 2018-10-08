Turkey has sought permission to search Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul after a prominent journalist from the kingdom went missing last week following a visit to the building, Turkish television reported on Monday.

The request was made after the foreign ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador for a second time over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, NTV broadcaster said. Riyadh has insisted Khashoggi left the consulate but a Turkish government source said they believe he was killed.

Source: AFP