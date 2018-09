The Syrian army’s air force and artillery on Tuesday targeted ISIL terrorists’ hideouts in Toloul al-Safa area in eastern Badyia in the countryside of Suwaida.

SANA reporter in Suwaida said that the Syrian army infantry units, backed by the air and artillery forces, continued their advance in al-Jarf al-Sakhri area neighboring Toloul al-Safa amidst fierce clashes, killing or injuring scores of ISIL terrorists.

Source: SANA