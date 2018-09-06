The Yemeni rocketry forces launched on Thursday a missile type Zilzal-1 on the Saudi army in Jizan region, a military source told SABA.

The missile targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their military vehicles in Mishaal site, the source added.

Separately, army fired a Zilzal-1 missile to gatherings of coalition’s militia off Alb crossing in Asir region.

In a different context, Yemen’s national delegation to the Geneva talks accused the United Nations of disclaiming the agreement pertaining its participation in the peace negotiations.

It also stressed that it would join the political event when an Omani plane is provided to carry the members of the delegation as well as a number of the wounded, adding that guaranteeing their return to Sanaa is a must in this context.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SABA