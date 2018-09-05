The Iraqi Hashd Shabi factions warned against the US-Saudi conspiracy to form a weak cabinet which would be liable to the foreign wills and dictations in Iraq.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Hashd Shabi factions said they are ready to frustrate the foreign interventions, stressing that they “will interfere at the right moment to strip the conspirators of their tools”.

The Hashd Shaabi factions also hailed the role played by the religious reference that “represents a safe haven for all the Iraqis”.

Source: Al-Manar Website