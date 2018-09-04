The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Tuesday to repel a major attack launched by the Saudi-led mercenaries on their posts in Haradh city, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The mercenaries’ attack was accompanied by intensive airstrikes on the Yemeni forces.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar Website