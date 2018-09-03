US Republican State Senator Richard Black from the Virginia legislature has lashed out at Washington’s “political approach,” saying the administration of President Donald Trump is aiming to prolong the war in Syria.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Syria’s political and media advisor Bouthaina Shaaban, Black said on Sunday that Washington’s approach had not brought any benefits to Americans and caused chaos in the Middle East, riding roughshod over Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen, SANA news agency reported.

He also urged the White House to cooperate with Damascus in order to help liberate the province of Idlib from Al Nusra Front Takfiri militants.

He singled out the militants’ plot to stage a chemical weapons attack in Idlib and hold the Syrian government responsible in order to stage a missile attack on Syria.

Black accused Western intelligence agencies of training and funding terrorists, who he said equally target both Syria and the rest of the world.

He suggested that some members of the US administration are poised to add to prolonging the war in Syria, a stance that Black said should be replaced with focusing on peaceful means to resolve the situation.

Black’s remarks came after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem underlined that “anything that is actively promoted by the US will not affect the determination of the Syrian people and Syrian Army’s plans to clear Idlib and finally put an end to terrorism in Syria.”

The top Syrian diplomat stressed meanwhile, that the US presence in Syria is illegal and Washington can in no way justify it.

Source: SANA