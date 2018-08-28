Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held yesterday a phone call with President Michel Aoun, discussing with him the cabinet formation process, according to LBCI local TV channel.

The report added that the two leaders agreed on holding an imminent meeting for further coordination in this regard, noting that the House Speaker Nabih Berri is supporting Hariri’s efforts to end the ongoing crisis.

Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24. His mission is being hampered by political wrangling over shares, especially over Christian and Druze representation. Some parties such as Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement have suggested that some countries, especially Saudi Arabia, are behind the ongoing delay.

Source: Al-Manar Website