The Yemeni air force launched a quality attack against Dubai International Airport, inflicting heavy losses upon the basic Emirati facility and disrupting its aviation for a period of time.

In details, the Yemeni army spokesman General Lokman Sharaf stressed that Sammad III drone raided UAE economic capital’s airport.

General Sharaf stressed in this regard that all the Emirati territories will be under the Yemeni fire in response to the ongoing US-Saudi-Emirati aggression on Yemen.

Source: Al-Manar Website