Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt in May to discuss a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Zionist entity’s Channel Ten News said Monday.

A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to comment on the report and there was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials. Channel Ten, citing unnamed senior US officials, said the meeting was held on May 22.

Egypt and the United Nations have been reportedly trying to mediate a long-term truce between the occupying entity and Hamasmovement following a spike of clashes in the past few months.

Sisi and Netanyahu allegedly discussed the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, rehabilitation of its infrastructure and terms for a ceasefire, the report said.

Source: Reuters