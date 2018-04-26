The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun Wednesday addressed the nation ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled on May 6, stressing that the new electoral law ensures correct representation for all the components of the Lebanese people.

President Aoun added that the political ambition is legitimate and a right for each citizen who must avoid inciting sentiments and steer clear of religious and sectarian agitation.

“Do not vote for those who pay you or offer you money, because those who buy you will later sell you. Do not vote for those who sold sovereignty and those who sell it on every occasion.”

Addressing the expatriates, Aoun said: “Cling to your right to vote and let your participation reflect how much you are attached to your homeland.”

Source: Naharnet