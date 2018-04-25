Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is due to start a two-day visit to the Zionist entity Wednesday, as a political row brews at home over the possible transfer of Romania’s embassy to Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Dancila, from the leftwing Social Democrats (PSD), will have lunch with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli officials.

On Thursday she is due to meet President Reuven Rivlin.

The visit comes days after PSD party chief Liviu Dragnea kicked off a political row in Romania by announcing the government’s “decision” to move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

The move would follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump, who took the brazen decision in December of recognizing Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist entity.

According to Romanian media, Netanyahu has invited Dragnea to visit Israel “towards the end of the month” and welcomed his stance on the embassy question.

However, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is from the Centre-right and has frequently clashed with the government, protested that he had not been informed and emphasized that any such move could only happen after the Israelis and the Palestinians had agreed the status of Al-Quds amongst themselves.

Caught in the middle of the argument between the two men, Dancila has sought to reassure that her government was trying simply to create a “platform for discussions” on the possible transfer of the embassy.

Dragnea was not able to take up the post of prime minister after the party won polls in 2016 due to a conviction for electoral fraud. But he is still seen as having a key role in government affairs.

Source: AFP and Al-Manar