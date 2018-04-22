Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, deemed Saturday that upcoming May 6 would be a day of celebrating and not of mourning democracy, while describing the South as a “rock of national unity.”

Berri’s words came during his meeting with more than 400 municipal council heads and representatives from the Casa’s of Nabatieh, Hasbaya, Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Arqoub, who visited him at his Mseileh residence in the South earlier today.

The Speaker stressed that “no matter how hard the electoral winds, they must not make any candidate or political party veer away from national grounds.”

“We will not allow anyone to tamper with national unity and coexistence,” he added.

On the alliance between Amal Movement and Hezbollah, Berri emphasized that “this alliance is a national coalition for Lebanon, to preserve, fortify and protect it from Israeli aggression.”

Source: NNA