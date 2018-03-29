A Saudi soldier held captive by Yemen revolutionary forces has urged his government to end war on Yemen.

In a video released by Yemen’s War Media Center, the Saudi captive Fayez Bin Nasser Khalif Al-Mutairi, who holds the military code 6 and the national code 1126172350, reassured his family that he was fine.

He said that he was captured by the Yemeni Army and the Popular committees during an operation on a Saudi post in Najran on March 18, 2018.

Noting that the Yemeni forces have treated him kindly, Al-Mutairi urged his people, family and tribe, to press on Riyadh to agree on a swap deal that secure his liberation and to end the war on Yemen, according to the video broadcast on Al-Massirah TV.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.