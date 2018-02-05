The Palestinian Resistance movement of Islamic Jihad stressed on Monday that the stab operation in the occupied West Bank come in response to the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad confirmed that the resistance against the Zionist enemy will continue till liberating all the occupied territories.

A Zionist soldier was killed on Monday in a stab operation in Salfeet city in Ariel operation in the north of the occupied Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar Website