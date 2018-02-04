Deputy chief of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook considered that Lebanon has been witnessing a real Israeli aggression on its oil resources, stressing the army, the Resistance and all the Lebanese will be concerned with protecting the national sovereignty.

In a different context, Sheikh Qawook said that Hezbollah would participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections to sustain the national solidarity, warning against the role played by the US, Saudi and Emirati embassies to instigate the various political parties against each other.

Source: Al-Manar Website