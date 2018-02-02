Israeli occupation forces carried out airstrikes targeting several sites in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday before dawn.

Locals told Ma’an that the strikes hit targets near the al-Nada Towers in northeastern Beit Lahiya. No injuries were reported.

In a different context, dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in various cities during the Friday protests against the US decision to recognize the Israeli-held Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar Website