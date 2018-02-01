The Lebanese President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, told his Baabda visitors on Thursday that the statement of Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman on block No. 9 in the exclusive economic zone in southern Lebanon was extremely dangerous.

“We need to be aware of what the Israeli enemy is plotting against Lebanon, especially with the support of those who work internally and externally to provide a climate of harmony with the Israeli threats to attack Lebanon,” Aoun said.

“Lebanon will counter these Israeli claims by diplomatic means, while asserting its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all the available means,” the President added.

Source: NNA