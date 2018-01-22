Russia on Monday called for an end to fighting in Yemen, saying there could be no military solution to the nearly four-year war launched by the Saudi-led campaign on the impoverished country.

Moscow has previously expressed concern about strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

“There is no alternative but to end armed conflict as soon as possible in Yemen and it is essential that those taking part in the conflict renounce their attempts to resolve existing problems by force,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow with the foreign minister in the fugitive Mansour Hadi’s government, Abdulmalik al-Mekhlafi.

Moscow would engage with all sides to help the situation “move from a military scenario to a political dialogue,” Lavrov said.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

