Since the locals of Syria’s Deir Ezzor were liberated from ISIL terror, they have started to encounter a new form of oppression practiced by the US-backed Kurdish troops as the city witnesses widespread cases of looting and extortion.

Field sources stress that the charge according to which extortion occurs is that of affiliation to ISIL and that the locals avoid nocturnal outings for fear of being looted by gangs protected by the so-called “Syria Democratic Forces”.

Source: Al-Manar Website