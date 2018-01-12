The Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis, 32, revealed traces of her painful two-year experience at the Zionist jails during an appeal session at the occupation’s court.

Israa told the reporters, “My pain is visible as the burns on my body show. I’ve lost my fingers because I have never received any medical treatment since they were burned.”

Israa was arrested by the Zionist occupation forces on October 11, 2015 when she was accused of attempting to kill an Israeli soldier because a gas jar in her car exploded near one of occupation’s checkpoints.

It is worth noting that Israa was injured in the explosion, and the enemy authorities have not provided her with any medical treatment since arresting her.

Israa stressed that she needed a help in order to be releases, describing her imprisonment as unjustifiable.

The Zionist court sentenced Israa, who descends from Jabal Al-Makber village in southern occupied Al-Quds, to 11 years in prison, and told her lawyer that the final verdict would be sent to him via the fax.

Source: Al-Manar Website