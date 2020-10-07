Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a host of issues, including Iran and Syria, over the phone on Wednesday.
According to Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli prime minister conferred with Putin over “Iran’s influence in Syria” as well as other regional developments.
The Israeli claims against Iran over the situation in Syria come as the Zionist regime has repeatedly launched military strikes against Syrian army positions.
Such strikes have also been criticized by Kremlin.
Russian media and officials have not yet commented on Putin’s telephone conversation with Netanyahu.
