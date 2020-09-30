Before the Zionist premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks in which he accused Hezbollah of storing rockets inside a factory in Jinah are in Beirut dominate over the scene, Hezbollah Media Relations Department invited all the local and international media outlets to inspect the site and observe the mendacity of the enemy’s leader.

A large number of cameramen and reporters gathered near the alleged site around two hours after Netanyahu’s remarks in the context of the step organized by Hezbollah to refute the Zionist claims in light of the critical political conditions in Lebanon.

Head of Hezbollah Media Relations Department, Hajj Mohammad Afif, stressed that today’s tour aims at proving that Netanyahu’s story is wrong, adding that the Resistance is not concerned with exposing every site claimed by the Zionist enemy as a missile depot.

Netanyahu had alleged that Hezbollah stores missiles at a depot in a residential area in Jinah, adding that it lies near a gas facility and that its explosion will be similar to that of Beirut port.

The Israeli intelligence command has prepared a plan to provoke the Lebanese against Hezbollah by weaponry by unveiling maps of its locations in Lebanon and launching a propaganda that promotes its threat in light of Beirut Port explosion, Al-Manar English Website reported on August 25, 2020.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced the invitation during his televised speech, highlighting that it would be shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks so that the inspection will be very credible.

The following video shows the iron factory full of the media reporters shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks:

