The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the statements by James Jeffrey on the current situation in Syria constitute a clear admission by the US administration of it being directly responsible for the suffering of Syrians.

An official source at the Ministry said on Tuesday that the statements also acknowledge that increasing sanctions is the other face of the war declared on Syria after the repeated failures of terrorist groups.

The source said that these statements reaffirm that the US views the region with Israeli eyes, because the demands he spoke of are old and recurring Israeli demands with the aim of establishing control over the area.

The source went on to say that if actual international legitimacy really existed, then the US administration should be held accountable for its policy which targets the Syrians’ livelihood.

The source stressed that this US policy, which violates the most basic tenets of human rights and international law, will fail as Syrians are committed to their sovereignty and independent decision making, adding that defending national economy will constitute another defeat for the US administration’s desperate attempts to interfere in Syrian affairs.

Source: SANA