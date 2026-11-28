“Mecca Defence Alliance” Discusses Expansion of Membership

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – NOVEMBER 27: Officials from Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pose for a group photo during the second meeting of the Mecca Alliance for Defence’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee. (Turkish Foreign Ministry / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia discussed on Friday a roadmap for admitting potential new members to the Mecca Defence Alliance at a meeting in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, agreeing on a number of principles governing membership requirements and procedures.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the talks, attended by the three countries’ defense ministers and army chiefs, “We held discussions on what kind of roadmap should be followed for other countries wishing to join … and took decisions on certain principles. In short, everything is going well.”

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, meanwhile, stressed the importance of strengthening the alliance’s strategic partnership and continuing to implement the outcomes of its meetings during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a post on X today, Khalid bin Salman said he had met Sharif alongside officials attending the second regular meeting of the alliance’s Strategic Committee for Political and Defence Affairs, which was hosted by Islamabad.

Separately, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met his Saudi counterpart yesterday, in the presence of Fidan and Turkish Chief of the General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, according to a statement from Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

I was pleased to meet with @CMShehbaz, alongside Their Highnesses and Excellencies participating in the Second Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah Alliance for Defense. I conveyed the leadership’s greetings, and we affirmed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership among the Alliance’s member states and building on the outcomes of its meetings. We underscored the Alliance’s pivotal role in preserving international peace and security. I thank His Excellency for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) November 27, 2026

In a joint statement, the strategic committee condemned “Ansar Allah’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” affirming Turkey and Pakistan’s determination to continue and accelerate their efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security.

The committee also reviewed progress in establishing the alliance’s institutions and implementing the collective defence commitment in accordance with the national laws of the three countries. It welcomed progress towards establishing the alliance’s secretariat in Saudi Arabia and the launch of its operations.

The three countries agreed to continue political and military consultations, support efforts to ease regional tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue, and strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, joint technology development, and training.

The three countries signed the mutual defense agreement in Mecca on 7 August 2026, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The agreement aims to strengthen deterrence and collective defense, stipulating that an armed attack against any one of the three countries shall be considered an attack against all three.

Source: Al-Manar Website