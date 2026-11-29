IRGC: Two Oil Tankers Strike Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Triggering Explosions and Fires

Two Oil Tankers Exploded After Striking Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Warns Shipping Companies Against Transit Risks (November 29, 2026).

Two oil tankers sustained explosions and severe fires after striking naval mines while transiting an unauthorized and fictitious southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy’s public relations office announced on Sunday.

The IRGC Navy said the incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as the vessels ignored maritime regulations and warnings.

According to the statement, one of the tankers, a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, struck a naval mine north of the Omani port of Khasab, triggering an explosion.

The second tanker struck a naval mine while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, in the eastern part of the waterway, sparking a fire on board.

In its warning, the IRGC Navy urged oil tanker owners and shipping companies not to put their vessels and remaining capital at risk in pursuit of what it described as false claims and promises by commanders of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

It stressed that ship captains must understand that assurances from CENTCOM officials do not make it safe to disregard the dangers posed by naval mines.

On Friday, the IRGC announced that an oil tanker had exploded after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, following reports of similar incidents on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Military confrontations between Washington and Tehran have continued to flare up intermittently since July, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end US attacks.

Source: Al-Manar Website