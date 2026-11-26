General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Najran, carried out 109 raids targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Hudaydah, Lahj, Al-Bayda, and Marib. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation against our country began to 5,934.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website