Al-Aqsa Mosque Faces Increased Settler Incursions as Temple Groups Push for “Hanukkah Rituals”

Israeli settlers raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the adjacent Muslim Rahma (Bab al-Rahma) Cemetery outside the eastern walls during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) in Jerusalem on September 29, 2026 (Photo by Gazi Samad/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Groups advocating the construction of a so-called Third Temple are preparing to organize large-scale incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which begins on the evening of Friday, December 4, and runs until the evening of Saturday, December 12. The campaign comes amid calls to increase settler incursions, bring Jewish menorahs into the mosque compound, and light Hanukkah candles inside the site and its surroundings.

These groups have stepped up incitement campaigns to mobilize the largest possible number of Zionist settlers to enter Al-Aqsa throughout the eight-day festival. They are using the religious occasion to demand increased numbers of participants and extended hours for incursions while pushing to introduce Jewish religious symbols and perform festival-related rituals in the mosque’s courtyards. These efforts seek to establish new realities on the ground and alter the site’s longstanding historical and legal status quo.

The main Hanukkah rituals, associated with the festival also known as the Festival of Dedication or Festival of Lights, involve lighting candles over eight consecutive days. An additional candle is lit each night on a special candelabrum known as a hanukkiah until all eight candles are lit on the final night. The festival also features gatherings and celebrations.

The so-called Temple groups are seeking to bring these rituals into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its surroundings by introducing Jewish menorahs and lighting candles in the mosque’s courtyards and at its gates, as well as in the adjacent Western Wall plaza. These moves go beyond festive displays and constitute attempts to establish a Jewish religious presence inside the mosque and around it, in violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, according to the report.

Illegal Israeli settlers enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli police on the third day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, on September 28, 2026 in East Jerusalem, Palestine. (Photo by Gazi Samad/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Figures recorded recently point to growing use of Jewish holidays to intensify incursions. A total of 2,567 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa compound during Hanukkah in 2024, rising to 2,779 in 2025, according to figures cited in the report.

Previous Hanukkah celebrations have also seen attempts to light candles inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings, alongside the placement of menorahs at its gates and in the Western Wall plaza. Palestinians have expressed concern that these practices could become recurring rituals, gradually normalized as a prelude to introducing new religious manifestations in the mosque’s courtyards.

2026: Rising Incursions and Attempts to Impose Religious Rituals

Official statistics issued by the Jerusalem Governorate reflect the scale of the escalation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in 2026. The governorate documented incursions by 27,830 settlers during the third quarter of the year, in addition to 13,113 people entering under the designation of tourism between July and September.

According to the governorate’s figures, the Jewish holiday season also saw 11,409 settlers enter the Al-Aqsa compound, from the beginning of the Jewish New Year until the conclusion of the incursions on October 1, 2026. The total included 593 incursions during Rosh Hashanah and 1,678 during the two days of what is known as Yom Kippur. During the first five days of Sukkot, the number reached 9,138.

The violations have not been limited to an increase in the number of Zionist settlers entering the compound. They have also extended to a broader range of religious rituals inside the mosque. The Jerusalem Governorate documented group prayers, prostration rituals described as Talmudic prostration, and the blowing of the shofar, alongside the introduction of prayer books, ritual objects, and plant offerings. These activities involved ministers, members of the Knesset, rabbis, and leaders of the so-called Temple groups, under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

In a related development, the governorate recorded approximately 900 orders barring individuals from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of 2026. These measures coincided with tighter restrictions on access for worshippers and employees of the Islamic Waqf Department, as well as the exclusion of several mosque guards, activists, and individuals maintaining a continuous presence at the site.

The figures point to an expanding pattern of violations targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid efforts to exploit Jewish holidays and religious occasions to increase incursions and introduce religious rituals. The developments have fuelled concerns over an acceleration of measures aimed at changing the mosque’s identity and its historical and legal status.

Source: Al-Manar Website