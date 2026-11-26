Watch | Oil Tankers Explode in Strait of Hormuz Despite US Naval Patrols

A screencapture from video footage shows an oil tanker engulfed in flames following an explosion north of Khasab Port, Musandam Governorate, Oman, on November 26, 2026.

Two oil tankers were hit by explosions and caught fire after striking naval mines north of Oman’s Khasab Port, in Musandam Governorate, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Naval Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The statement said the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. It added that one of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, which was left burning.

Citing the Naval Force’s Maritime Traffic Monitoring Center, the statement said the two unidentified tankers had attempted to pass through the strait covertly with their navigation systems switched off, relying on aircraft belonging to what it described as the “aggressor US military.”

However, the statement said naval mines stopped the vessels with explosions and fires as they transited what it called an “illegal route” through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important strategic corridors for oil transportation, has experienced continued disruptions to maritime traffic since the US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28, 2026.

Source: Al-Manar Website