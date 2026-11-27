Saudi Airstrikes Kill 44 Across Yemen, Mostly Women and Children

At least 44 people, most of them women and children, have been martyred or wounded in Saudi airstrikes across several Yemeni governorates in the past few hours, the Ministry of Health in Sanaa reported Friday.

The strikes hit targets in Taiz, Sanaa, Hajjah and Hodeidah, according to the ministry.

The Sanaa-based Saba News Agency reported that Saudi warplanes targeted a telecommunications network in the Rubu’ al-Hudud area of Majz District in the northern governorate of Saada.

Earlier Friday, Saba reported that 11 civilians, predominantly children, were killed when a Saudi airstrike hit a residential building in Al-Turba, in southern Taiz Governorate.

In a separate incident, a man and his wife were killed and five of their children wounded after a Saudi attack on their home in the Al-Hajla area of Al-Hayma al-Kharijiyah District, Sanaa Governorate, according to the agency.

Saba further reported that Saudi aircraft conducted dawn airstrikes across Taiz and Lahj governorates. A local source told the agency that Saudi warplanes “also carried out an airstrike on Al-Shamayatayn District in Taiz, and three airstrikes on Al-Mukha District.”

The source added that Saudi Arabia also launched an airstrike on Al-Qabbaytah District in Lahj Governorate.

The strikes come as Saudi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Yemen continue to cause deaths and injuries, including among women and children, while the armed forces persist in responding to these assaults by targeting deep inside Saudi territory with missiles and drones, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Webste