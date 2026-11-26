Amal Movement Rejects Non-UN Force in Lebanon, Calls for Israeli Withdrawal

Lebanon’s Amal Movement has reaffirmed on Thursday its commitment to the continued presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), rejecting any proposed alternative force operating outside the UN framework and calling for Israeli enemy to be compelled to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.

In a statement addressing proposals under discussion ahead of UNIFIL’s mandate expiration, the Lebanese movement stressed that Resolution 1701 must remain intact, rejecting any attempt to introduce new agreements or understandings concerning the resolution or the November 27, 2024 cessation-of-hostilities agreement into a renewed UN mandate.

A UNIFIL patrol at Al-Khardali road in south Lebanon (image from September 2024).

It also opposed proposals for a multinational force operating outside the UN command structure, warning that such an arrangement would raise fundamental questions over Lebanese sovereignty, legal authority, operational powers and rules of engagement.

Amal Movement welcomed European efforts to support and strengthen the Lebanese Army but insisted that the proposed mission must remain entirely separate from any broader international military or security framework.

Reaffirming its support for strengthening state authority and the capabilities of the Lebanese Army and security services, Amal Movement stressed that the priority must be ending Israeli violations.

It said international efforts should focus on compelling “Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701, withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories, and cease its ongoing attacks and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website