Leader Ayatollah Khamenei: Basij Forces Seize Every Opportunity to Strike Enemies of Islam

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has called for preserving Iran’s social cohesion and national unity in the face of enemy threats, stressing that Basij (popular mobilization) forces must remain steadfast in confronting adversaries while serving the Iranian people and the Islamic system.

In a message marking Basij Week, Leader Ayatollah Khamenei described the Basij as a central pillar of the Islamic Revolution and a broad-based movement encompassing Iranians committed to the advancement of Islam and Iran.

“The heart of the Basij member is guided by two life-giving Quranic teachings: ‘They are merciful among themselves’ and ‘They are firm against the disbelievers,’” he said, adding that Basij members “seize every opportunity to strike at the enemies of Islam and the Islamic system.”

Two life-giving Quranic precepts, "Merciful amongst themselves" and "Stern against the disbelievers" (Quran 48:29), serve as the guiding light for the hearts of the Basij members. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 26, 2026

His eminence underscored the strategic importance of preserving national solidarity, saying social cohesion and the sacred unity of the Iranian people had demonstrated their profound impact on enemy calculations amid the ongoing confrontation.

“Social cohesion, national unity proved vital in confrontation with the enemy.”

Safeguarding the social cohesion and sacred unity of Iranians – whose supreme value and profound impact on the enemy’s calculations have become evident in these days, — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 26, 2026

The Leader also called for transforming and expanding the Basij under the principle of “Every Iranian is a Basij member,” urging the organization to harness the people’s growing commitment to address national challenges and advance the country’s development.

He further stressed that Basij members must embody humbleness, compassion, selflessness and respect for the people, making their conduct a model for society.

I beseech Almighty God to include all Basij members in Iran and Resistance Front – of whom I myself am one of the humblest members – among the soldiers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], and to make them the recipients of his gracious prayers, victory, and blessings. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 26, 2026

Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, furthermore, described the Basij’s legacy during the eight-year Sacred Defense as a lasting source of strength for Iran, calling for its spirit of sacrifice and commitment to remain central to the country’s future progress.

Source: Al-Manar English Website