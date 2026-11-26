Araghchi Slams Hypocrisy of WMD-Armed ‘Israel’ Over Chemical Weapons Allegations Against Iran

CAIRO, EGYPT - SEPTEMBER 9: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a joint press conference following the signing of an Egypt-backed agreement on practical modalities to resume nuclear inspections on the Iranian nuclear program on September 9, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. Iran had halted inspections of its nuclear program since Israel and the United States bombed several facilities in June. (Photo by Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the Israeli regime of fabricating allegations that Tehran is developing chemical weapons, saying the claims are intended to draw the United States into another war against Iran while endangering Iranian civilians.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Araghchi highlighted the hypocrisy of an entity “armed to the teeth with WMDs” accusing Iran of pursuing chemical weapons.

“With Israel, every accusation is a confession,” he said.

A regime armed to the teeth with WMDs is accusing Iran of pursuing chemical weapons. But as the entire world knows by now: with Israel, every accusation is a confession. https://t.co/IMw4kGbn6c — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 25, 2026

Th top Iranian diplomat noted that the Israeli regime has refused to join international conventions banning nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, possesses hundreds of nuclear warheads, has attacked seven countries across the region and continues to occupy territories in three others.

“Over the past year alone, it has dragged the US into two failed wars against Iran,” Araghchi added.

The Iranian FM contrasted the record of ‘Israel’ with Iran’s international obligations, stressing that Tehran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a member state of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He also recalled that Iran was itself a victim of chemical weapons supplied by West Germany to Saddam Hussein’s regime during the Iraqi-imposed war.

Araghchi said the latest allegations, which accuse Iran of developing and concealing chemical weapons in pharmaceutical factories, serve a calculated purpose.

“The objective is audacious: to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf, while putting Iranian patients in the crosshairs,” he wrote.

His remarks came after Israeli Minister for Military Affairs Israel Katz alleged on Tuesday that Iran was developing chemical weapons, claiming that Tehran had not yet acquired the capability to deploy them.

Israeli DM Israeli Katz speaking at ceremony in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Tuesday (September 22, 2026 / image released by Israeli Defense Ministry).

Source: Al-Manar English Website