Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Terrorist Aggression Against the Gaza Strip

Hezbollah condemned on Wednesday the Israeli terrorist aggression against the Gaza Strip, denouncing the accompanying threats and evacuation orders that are forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes under bombardment.

In a statement, the group said the attacks constituted another flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement and represented a continuation of what it called a campaign of aggression and criminality that had persisted since the agreement came into force.

Hezbollah asserted that the latest attacks are a new crime against unarmed civilians, who were enduring an unjust blockade and an escalating humanitarian catastrophe amid severe shortages of food and aid, compounded by harsh weather conditions as winter sets in.

The group said the operation was clearly intended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to inflame tensions and provoke further conflict in an effort to escape his domestic crises.

It added that the operation would not have taken place without the international community’s resounding silence over Israel’s continued violations and breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah also blamed the so-called Board of Peace and the countries acting as guarantors of the agreement, accusing them of failing to fulfill their responsibilities to deter Israel and compel it to halt its violations, continued aggression, and blockade.

The Israeli occupation military has announced a new military attack near the so-called “Yellow Line” in central Gaza, targeting three designated areas, blocks 660, 661 and 666, north of al-Bureij refugee camp. The attack will involve closing sections of Salah al-Din Road, potentially severing movement between northern and southern Gaza and affecting displaced Palestinians sheltering in tent camps near Netzarim and at the entrances to al-Bureij camp. — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 18, 2026

The group called on the international community and the ceasefire guarantors, particularly the US administration, to take immediate action and fulfill their responsibilities by putting an end to Israel’s repeated and ongoing violations of the agreement and its policy of forced displacement.

It also urged Arab countries to act in accordance with their religious and humanitarian responsibilities toward fellow members of the Arab nation, bringing an end to the humanitarian catastrophe facing Gaza’s population and halting the ongoing attacks against them.

Hezbollah concluded by expressing confidence that the Palestinian people possess the strength, resilience, and determination to withstand all attempts to subjugate them and thwart Israel’s objectives and plans to forcibly displace them and uproot them from their land.

Source: Al-Manar Website