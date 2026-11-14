Israeli Attacks Target Multiple Areas Across Southern Lebanon

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Tibnit in southern Lebanon (November 11, 2026).

Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, with artillery shelling and airstrikes targeting several towns and areas in continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Al-Manar correspondent reported an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kfar Tibnit in Nabatieh district.

Al-Manar correspondent in southern Lebanon reports Israeli airstrike on Kfar Tibnit in Nabatieh district. https://t.co/8QSTlKcbb1 — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 14, 2026

Our correspondent reported Israeli artillery shelling, targeting the towns of Haddatha, Kfar Shouba and the outskirts of Baraachit.

The video below shows Israeli artillery shelling targeting Barashit.

Further artillery attacks targeted the city of Khiam, Khraibeh, the area between Maifadoun and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, and the town of Al-Mansouri.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli artillery also shelled Qusayr, Wadi Zibqine and the Doha Kfar Rumman area.

Meanwhile, an Israeli Merkava tank fired several shells towards the outskirts of Baraachit, according to Al-Manar correspondent.

The Israeli enemy goes ahead with attacks across southern Lebanon, carrying out strikes, shelling and demolition operations on daily basis. It also maintains its occupation of border areas between Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website