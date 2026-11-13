2 Children among 8 Dead in Flatbush, Brooklyn Building Collapse

The death toll rose to eight early Thursday after a Brooklyn building collapsed and an adjacent building was significantly damaged.

A three-story, multi-use building on Flatbush Avenue collapsed into a nearby construction site just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, tearing off the side of another building.

At least eight people were killed and 17 others were injured as of Thursday morning, according to the FDNY. Six people were found dead at the scene, and two died at the hospital.

“We know that this morning they pulled out, I believe a couple of construction workers that were on site last night, which added to the death toll this morning,” said Councilwoman Farrah Louis.

The structure was fully occupied by residents, and construction workers were in the construction pit performing excavation work at the time of the collapse.

Emergency crews worked through the night under floodlights with the help of drones and K-9 units to get through the massive piles of rubble.

Video showed dozens of firefighters at the scene Thursday morning searching for additional victims.

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