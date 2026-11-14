Yemeni Strikes Target Khalid Int’l Airport, Oil Pipeline in Riyadh and pro-Saudi Militias in Yemen

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “By the grace of God, our armed forces have successfully targeted the Saudi enemy’s weapons depots at the Ras Abbas camp in Aden Governorate, using a number of ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes were precise, by the grace of God, and resulted in the depots catching fire.”

“The Armed Forces targeted Saudi enemy reinforcements—under the command of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi—in the Kharaz and Khawr Umayrah areas of Lahj Governorate with a number of ballistic missiles. The strikes were direct, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries.”

“Our armed forces targeted Saudi enemy concentrations—under the command of Saudi officer Faris al-Shammari—east of Al-Jawf Governorate with two ballistic missiles. By the grace of God, the strikes were precise, resulting in deaths and injuries among their ranks.”

“The Armed Forces carried out an operation targeting Saudi enemy concentrations in the Al-Tuwal area of ​​Jizan, using two ballistic missiles. By the grace of God, the strikes were precise and direct, resulting in dozens of enemy casualties—both killed and wounded—including Sudanese nationals.”

“Our armed forces carried out two qualitative military operations, the first targeting Khalid International Airport in the Saudi enemy capital, Riyadh, with a drone, and successfully achieved its goal, thanks to God.

The other targeted Pumping Station No. 3 on the East-West line east of Riyadh with two drones, and the operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to God,” General Saree affirmed.

Source: Al-Manar English Website