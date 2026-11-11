Hamas: Israeli Settler Attack on West Bank Village “Organized Terrorism”

Palestinian flags along with flags of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an image from archive.

The Palestinian people and their resistance will not stand idly by in the face of escalating Israeli settler attacks, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas declared on Wednesday, following a large-scale assault by Israeli settler gangs on a West Bank village.

In a statement, Hamas described the attack on Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya as “a blatant act of terrorism and a crime condemned by all standards.” It marked another escalation in settler violence aimed at undermining Palestinian steadfastness and advancing plans for annexation and forced displacement, the Palestinian resistance group added.

It warned that the attacks, which it stressed are carried out under the direct protection of the Israeli occupation army, would not break the Palestinian people’s will or deprive them of their rights.

“We affirm that our Palestinian people and their resistance will not stand idly by in the face of these escalating attacks,” Hamas said. “Policies of oppression and aggression will not succeed in breaking their will or seizing their rights.”

Widespread Destruction

The Israeli settler assault on Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, involved the burning of more than 100 vehicles, dozens of olive trees, warehouses and other structures. The attack also caused widespread damage to residents’ property.

A fire spread extensively after extremist Israeli settlers set ablaze a vehicle scrapyard in the village of al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank. https://t.co/GtMrWuyExt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 10, 2026

Hamas held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of the “organized terrorism,” warning of the growing danger posed by daily settler attacks across the occupied territory.

The Palestinian resistance movement praised residents who mobilized to defend their village and support one another during the assault, commending their unity, solidarity and steadfastness. It called on Palestinians and national and Islamic forces to strengthen their coordination on the ground, confront repeated attacks and work to deter settlers.

“International Action Needed”

Hamas, meanwhile, urged the international community, the United Nations and human rights and humanitarian organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and take “serious and effective steps” to halt settler attacks.

It also called for accountability for Israeli leaders and settlers over grave crimes and violations against Palestinians, their land and holy sites.

Earlier last month, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, released a report, accusing ‘Israel’ of committing a raft of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Occupied Territories, predominantly in the West Bank.

Report co-author Chris Sidoti told journalists via video link at the UN in New York on October 28: “The State of Israel, through its political and military authorities, was responsible for the commission of crimes against humanity, of extermination, persecution, torture, rape and other sexual violence in the West Bank, including through the intentional targeting of Palestinian civilians.

Source: Al-Manar English Website