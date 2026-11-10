Israeli Occupation Forces, Settlers Escalate West Bank Assaults as New Settlement Plans Target Thousands of Dunums

Israeli occupation forces prevent Palestinians and activists from harvesting olives and force them to leave the area in Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestine, on October 23, 2026. (Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces and settler groups escalated their assaults across the various governorates of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. These actions included incursions into towns and villages, arrest campaigns, demolitions, and the sealing off of areas, alongside attacks on farmers and their property. This intensification coincides with the revelation of new settlement plans aimed at seizing thousands of dunums of Palestinian land.

Occupied Jerusalem

In occupied Jerusalem, dozens of settlers under heavy protection from the occupation police stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque via the Mughrabi Gate. They performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern section of the mosque compound, near the Dome of the Rock.

Additionally, occupation bulldozers demolished a car dealership in the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, after the occupation forces had sealed off the town’s entrances and exits, restricting the movement of residents and vehicles. Meanwhile, occupation forces detained several Palestinians near the Anata roundabout.

Nablus Governorate

In the Nablus governorate, settlers attacked the industrial zone in the town of Beita, south of Nablus. They set fire to three heavy excavators, as well as several other vehicles and pieces of equipment belonging to local stone-cutting workshops, causing significant material damage. Occupation forces also raided the town during the attack.

The assaults extended to other villages in the Nablus area; occupation forces fired sound grenades and tear gas canisters at Palestinians harvesting olives in the northeastern part of the village of Azmut. Furthermore, they raided the town of Aqraba, searching several homes, and forced shop owners in the village of Burin to close their businesses.

Jenin Governorate

In the Jenin Governorate, occupation forces arrested nine young men during a raid on the town of Arrabah, located in the southern part of the governorate. The forces stormed their homes, damaging the contents within. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club identified those arrested as brothers Wael and Wadea Alaa Assaf, along with Ahmed Abu Labda, Iyad Kamal Bosta, Zaid Abu Salah, Mohammed Abu Salah, Hamza Daqqa, Ahmed Al-Nazha Lahlouh, and Abdullah Obeid.

Tulkarm Governorate

In the Tulkarm Governorate, occupation forces arrested six Palestinians from the towns of Anabta and Kafr al-Labad, as well as the Tulkarm refugee camp. Among them were Mahran Nazim Bakr and his son Nazim; brothers Mohammed and Abdul Rahman Tayseer Aboudi; Imad Mustafa Najjar a former prisoner who was re-arrested just five days after his release following a 34-month term in detention and Amin Yousef Abu Mashhour from the Tulkarm refugee camp.

Qalqilya Governorate

In the Qalqilya Governorate, occupation forces raided homes in the village of Immatin, east of the governorate, ransacking their contents and arresting four Palestinians: Islam Bashar Ghanem, Abdul Nasser Ghanem and his son Hudhayfah, and Kamal Adel Barri.

Furthermore, the occupation authorities issued a demolition notice for the “popular resistance tent” in the village of Izbat al-Tabib, east of Qalqilya. They threatened to bring in a military bulldozer to carry out the demolition and destroy the surrounding area if the tent is not removed by the residents themselves.

Hebron Governorate

In the Hebron Governorate, occupation forces demolished a house measuring approximately 200 square meters, belonging to Fida al-Atiri, in the al-Qasr neighborhood of al-Hijra village, southeast of Dura. They also leveled the surrounding land, destroyed fruit-bearing trees and stone retaining walls, and demolished a water well.

Occupation forces arrested a 12-year-old child, Muhammad Atef Ali Hamad al-Masalma, along with his father, following a raid on their home in Khirbet Tarousa, west of Dura.

The occupation forces imposed a military closure on the entrances to the city of Hebron and several of its towns and villages, and isolated the al-Fawwar and al-Arroub refugee camps from their surroundings. This coincided with a raid on the al-Fawwar camp, which left children and women in a state of fear and panic.

Furthermore, they assaulted four young men and held them in the cold at the Nabi Yunis entrance in Halhul. They also mistreated several Palestinians, seized one vehicle, and damaged another in the vicinity of Birkat al-Karmel, east of Yatta. Simultaneously, they conducted military exercises involving tracked vehicles and troop carriers in Khirbet al-Fakhit, in the Masafer Yatta area, declaring it a closed military zone.

In the context of settler attacks in the southern Hebron region, armed settlers protected by occupation forces attacked the home of a Palestinian woman, Mazouza Muhammad Ibeid, in the Khillet al-Hums area of Yatta, bringing their cattle with them. One of the settlers slapped her in the face while she was documenting the assault.

Additionally, settlers stole olives from a farm belonging to Yaqoub Obeid al-Masri in the same area, and released their sheep to destroy crops in Khirbet al-Kharaba, east of the town of al-Samu’.

Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley Governorate

In the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley Governorate, occupation forces raided the Al-Far’a refugee camp, deploying throughout its alleyways and searching homes in the surrounding area. Meanwhile, a young man sustained contusions requiring hospitalization after being assaulted by settlers while harvesting olives near the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas.

In the Yarza community, located in the northern part of the governorate, settlers used sharp instruments to destroy an agricultural greenhouse. They also vandalized uninhabited tents in the Ras al-Ahmar community tents belonging to residents who had previously been forcibly displaced from the area.

Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate

In the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, occupation forces continued their incursion into the town of Kobar, north of Ramallah. They forcibly evicted the family of Mohammed Mahmoud Salem Youssef from their home, converting the property into a military barracks. During the operation, six neighboring houses were raided, and tear gas canisters were fired.

Occupation forces also entered the village of Kafr Malik, firing live ammunition and tear gas, following an attempt by local residents to confront an attack launched by settlers on the outskirts of the village.

Further incursions took place in the towns and villages of Silwad, Ein Yabrud, Turmus Ayya, Deir Jarir, and Abu Shukheidim. In one instance, occupation forces raided a home and established a military checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir.

Simultaneously, a settler attack forced olive harvesters to abandon their lands near the Silwad cemetery, located in the eastern part of the governorate.

Bethlehem Governorate

In the Bethlehem Governorate, occupation forces arrested 24-year-old Mohammed Khaled Al-Amour during a raid on the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem. Additionally, forces entered the town of Beit Fajjar and took up positions along its streets. This coincides with an escalation of settlement plans in the governorate. The Commission Against the Wall and Settlements has documented the issuance of a new tender numbered 261/2026 by the occupation authorities for the construction of 732 settlement units, alongside commercial and public buildings, in the Gva’ot settlement west of Bethlehem.

Plans to Seize Thousands of Dunums

In the context of settlement expansion, the Commission Against the Wall and Settlements revealed two announcements issued by the official in charge of “government and abandoned property” within the occupation army’s administration. These announcements indicate an intention to grant two permits for the temporary use of land for settlement-related grazing purposes.

Source: Agencies and AL-Manar English Website