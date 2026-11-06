Hezbollah Won’t Succumb to Pressure, Democrats and Republicans Share Same Hostile Policy: Sheikh Damoush

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sheikh Ali Damoush said Friday that a Democratic victory over US President Donald Trump and the Republicans in the midterm elections would not change Washington’s hostile policy toward the peoples of the region, stressing that successive US administrations pursue the same strategic objectives regardless of their political affiliation.

“Democrats and Republicans adopt the same hostile policy toward the peoples of our region,” Sheikh Damoush said during his Friday sermon at the Sayyeda Zeinab (a.s.) Complex in Bir Al-Abed in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Dahiyeh.

He said Washington’s objectives remain unchanged: dominating the region and its resources while ensuring continued support for the Zionist entity. Only the methods differ from one administration to another, he added.

Sheikh Damoush attributed electoral defeat of Trump’s party to the war on Iran and its failures, shifting US public opinion over ‘Israel’ and the Palestinian cause, and the genocide in Gaza carried out with US backing. However, he cautioned against interpreting the Democrats’ electoral gains as a sign of any shift in Washington’s regional policy.

“We see no difference between the Democratic and Republican camps regarding the issues of our region,” he said, adding that the US project of regional hegemony and support for the Zionist entity remains unchanged.

The US Congress in Washington D.C. (image from archive).

“US Interference” in Lebanon

Turning to Lebanon, Sheikh Damoush called for an end to US interference in the country’s internal affairs, accusing Washington of exercising unprecedented influence over its political, security, judicial, and financial decisions while fueling divisions among the Lebanese.

“The American project is one of sowing discord among the Lebanese. We will not allow this project to succeed, and we will confront it as we have confronted it before,” he said.

The senior Hezbollah official further accused Washington of pressuring Lebanon to disarm the resistance while providing political cover for Israeli occupation forces to continue killing, destruction, and attacks in southern Lebanon.

Sheikh Damoush said the US-backed framework agreement effectively legitimizes occupation and aggression while undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“America has never served, and never will serve, Lebanon’s best interests,” he said, describing Washington as the source of crises in Lebanon, the region, and the wider world.

He warned that the US would intensify pressure on the Lebanese government to make further concessions in the service of Israeli objectives.

“We will not succumb to any pressure,” Sheikh Damoush stressed, affirming the resistance’s right to defend Lebanese territory. He urged the state to adopt measures commensurate with the gravity of the situation and to approach south Lebanon from a humanitarian and national perspective, free from US and Israeli dictates and political calculations.

“Resistance to Continue as Long as Occupation Persists”

Sheikh Damoush criticized the government’s response to continued Israeli aggression and destruction in southern Lebanon, saying the south must be treated as a national priority rather than as a peripheral region.

“The South today is not merely a province of Lebanon; it is all of Lebanon,” he said, calling on the government to adopt emergency measures that prioritize ending Israeli aggression and occupation, securing the return of displaced residents, launching reconstruction, and defending Lebanon’s land, people, and sovereignty.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Jabal Al-Rafee in southern Lebanon (Saturday, September 26, 2026).

He also rejected claims that resistance to occupation violates the Lebanese Constitution, describing it instead as a legitimate national right that cannot be stripped away by political, governmental, or judicial decisions.

“The path of resistance will continue regardless of the pressures and challenges. The resistance will remain as long as there is occupation,” Sheikh Damoush said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website