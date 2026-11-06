Israeli Occupation Forces Step up Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks across southern Lebanon between Thursday and Friday , carrying out artillery shelling, machine-gun fire, explosions, and ground movements in several border areas and villages, Al-Manar correspondents reported on Friday.

Artillery shelling targeted Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Salouqi, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Maifadoun and Barashit, Wadi Nahla between Majdal Selm and Shaqra, Al-Mansouri, the area between Maifadoun and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, and Wadi Al-Hjeir, according to our reporters.

The outskirts of Barashit, including the area towards Beit Yahoun, came under repeated and sustained artillery fire.

Israeli artillery shells southern Lebanese town of Barashit, Al-Manar correspondent reported. https://t.co/iG4BZkmS0R — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 6, 2026

Israeli occupation forces also carried out extensive machine-gun fire sweeps targeting the outskirts of Aita Al-Jabal near Beit Yahoun, Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Hjeir, Beit Yahoun, Barashit, Shaqra, and the city of Khiam.

The firing towards the Hawza area on the outskirts of Aita Al-Jabal coincided with the launch of McClair grenades.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Al-Qantara and Al-Tiri, according to Al-Manar reporters.

Al-Manar correspondent reports Israeli demolition operation in southern Lebanese town of Al-Qantara https://t.co/NKsLOYiHtV — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 6, 2026

Israeli military movements were also reported in several areas. Enemy vehicles moved inside Zawtar Al-Sharqiya amid machine-gun fire directed at the area.

Other movements were reported from Mays Al-Jabal towards Wadi Al-Salouqi, while occupation forces advanced towards the outskirts of Barashit following artillery shelling and machine-gun fire targeting the town’s perimeter.

The reported attacks and military movements extended across multiple areas of southern Lebanon, with Barashit, Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Salouqi, and Khiam areas among the repeatedly targeted locations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website