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    Israeli Occupation Forces Step up Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

      Israeli artillery shelling targets southern Lebanese town of Barashit (Friday, November 6, 2026).

      Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks across southern Lebanon between Thursday and Friday , carrying out artillery shelling, machine-gun fire, explosions, and ground movements in several border areas and villages, Al-Manar correspondents reported on Friday.

      Artillery shelling targeted Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Salouqi, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Maifadoun and Barashit, Wadi Nahla between Majdal Selm and Shaqra, Al-Mansouri, the area between Maifadoun and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, and Wadi Al-Hjeir, according to our reporters.

      The outskirts of Barashit, including the area towards Beit Yahoun, came under repeated and sustained artillery fire.

      Israeli occupation forces also carried out extensive machine-gun fire sweeps targeting the outskirts of Aita Al-Jabal near Beit Yahoun, Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Hjeir, Beit Yahoun, Barashit, Shaqra, and the city of Khiam.

      The firing towards the Hawza area on the outskirts of Aita Al-Jabal coincided with the launch of McClair grenades.

      Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Al-Qantara and Al-Tiri, according to Al-Manar reporters.

      Israeli military movements were also reported in several areas. Enemy vehicles moved inside Zawtar Al-Sharqiya amid machine-gun fire directed at the area.

      Other movements were reported from Mays Al-Jabal towards Wadi Al-Salouqi, while occupation forces advanced towards the outskirts of Barashit following artillery shelling and machine-gun fire targeting the town’s perimeter.

      The reported attacks and military movements extended across multiple areas of southern Lebanon, with Barashit, Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Salouqi, and Khiam areas among the repeatedly targeted locations.

      Source: Al-Manar English Website