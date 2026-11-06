Five Embassies’ Statement Blatant Meddling in Lebanon Affairs: Hezbollah MP

Lebanese MP Ali Ammar, a member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, denounced on Friday a joint statement issued by the embassies of the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan, describing it as an unacceptable interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs and a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

In a statement obtained by Al-Manar, MP Ammar, who is also member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc, said the five embassies had overstepped diplomatic norms by intervening in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, questioning the independence of its judiciary, and attempting to influence its national choices and impose political agendas.

He described the move as an affront to Lebanon’s sovereignty, institutions, and the dignity of its people, criticizing Lebanese authorities for repeatedly allowing such foreign interventions to go unchallenged.

“The authorities’ continued disregard for repeated violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty was unacceptable,” MP Ammar said urging the authorities to assume their national and constitutional responsibilities and take serious, effective measures to put an end to foreign interference.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and PM Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace (Friday, February 27, 2026).

He argued that the five countries should instead have issued a joint statement condemning Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory, its daily attacks on Lebanon, and the killing, destruction, and displacement inflicted on its people.

The lawmaker also called on the five countries to condemn continued Israeli violations of international agreements and resolutions and affirm the Lebanese people’s right, under international law and conventions, to defend themselves and their land through all legitimate means.

MP Ammar further criticized the embassies for their contribution to deepening internal divisions and fueling strife among the Lebanese, rather than encouraging national dialogue and understanding.

Earlier on Thursday, embassies of UK, US, Australia, Canada, and Japan called on Lebanon’s political parties and lawmakers to “support” what they called the “Lebanese state’s exclusive authority over weapons and decisions on war and peace.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website